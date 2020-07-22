Saint-Etienne President Clear On Stance Over Arsenal and Everton Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne president Roland Romeyer has ruled out selling Arsenal and Everton targets Wesley Fofana and Denis Bouanga in the transfer window this summer.



The French club sold teenage centre-back William Saliba to Arsenal last summer before signing him back on a loan deal for another season.













The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young prospects of French football and there is regret at Saint-Etienne over doing the deal despite the €30m cash flow into their coffers.



Fofana, 19, is one of the players Arsenal are again considering signing from the French club this summer and Everton are believed to be interested in landing 25-year-old winger Bouanga.





But Romeyer has learned his lesson from selling Saliba and insisted that the club are on a financially stronger footing than last year.







And he has ruled out selling either Fofana or Bouanga during the summer transfer.



Romeyer told French sports daily L’Equipe: “As before 30th June, with everything we have put in place in terms of cash flow, we do not have to [sell our young players].





“I have not received any official offer for Wesley Fofana and the same goes for Bouanga.



“Their sale is not at all possible.”



It remains to be seen whether Saint-Etienne’s stance changes if they receive big-money offers for either of the two players.

