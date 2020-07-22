Was Great For Me – Rangers Winger On Loan Spell Benefits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy believes that his loan spell at Burton Albion was a positive and is clear he is looking to carry his good form in England into the new Scottish Premiership season.



The Gers winger was shipped out on loan to English League One side Burton in January as the Scotsman was looking for more game time.













Murphy enjoyed a decent run of games and contributed with goals and assists during his time down south, before the rest of the games in League One were cancelled.



The Scotland international who previously enjoyed a brief stint at Brighton earlier in his career, revealed his recent loan spell has been helpful to him ever since he came back from Burton.





The ex-Motherwell player is hopeful he can replicate his Burton form for Rangers when the new season begins, with Murphy insisting he enjoyed scoring goals for the Brewers as he believes it is always good for players to find the back of the net regardless of which level they are playing at.







“Just some game time [is what I gained from my loan spell at Burton Albion]. It’s obviously been a while since I played, coming back from injury”, Murphy told Rangers TV.



“It was good for me to go down there and I’m thankful for the opportunity to go down and play some football.





“It’s always good to score goals. It does not matter what level you are playing at.



“Obviously, I had played down there before and I had some success, so to go down there again and do well is great for me and my head especially.



"Hopefully, I can try and take that in to this season now.”



Murphy scored seven goals and registered two assists in his ten League One appearances for Burton.

