Aston Villa And Wolves Show Interest In Bundesliga Winger

Aston Villa and Wolves are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica during the summer transfer window.



Rashica’s stock in the Bundesliga has been on the rise in recent seasons and his performances have been turning heads.













Several clubs in Germany are interested in the player and Borussia Dortmund could move for him if they need to replace Jadon Sancho.



Rashica has also been attracting interest from England and, according to German magazine Kicker, Wolves and Aston Villa are also considering signing him.





Wolves will play in Europe next season and eyeing players such as Rashica to further improve their squad and challenge for a Champions League spot in 2020/21.







Aston Villa are interested but they are unlikely to sign a player of his calibre if they are relegated on the final day of the season.



However, neither side have firmed up their interest and the only club currently in talks with Werder Bremen for Rashica at the moment are RB Leipzig.





Werder Bremen are believed to be holding out for a fee of €20m for a player who scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the Bundesliga this season.

