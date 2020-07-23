XRegister
23/07/2020 - 11:53 BST

Figure Identified For Up Front Fee Tottenham Hotspur To Pay For Wigan Talent

 




Tottenham Hotspur will be paying an up front fee of around £300,000 to Wigan Athletic for Alfie Devine with the deal set to be confirmed soon, according to the Sun.

The 15-year-old has been on the radar of several clubs this summer, with both Celtic and Leeds United holding sustained interest in landing him.  


 



But Tottenham have beaten others to his signature and the young midfielder underwent medical and agreed personal terms with Spurs earlier this week.

With Wigan in administration and set to play in League One next season, the club are in urgent need of cash and selling Devine was part of that process.
 


Wigan were looking to achieve the maximum up front fee possible and it is claimed Tottenham are paying them around £300,000.



The Latics' administrators will use the funds to help keep the club running while a buyer is found.

Devine will link up with the Tottenham academy and look to impress at Under-18 level..
 


Wigan could lose more top talents over the coming weeks as clubs spy opportunities to make signings.
 