West Ham Talent At Gladbach’s Training Base, Visits Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Benicio Baker-Boaitey has been holding talks with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.



Baker-Boaitey is a hot prospect and an in-demand talent in European football, and has been tipped to switch to Bayern Munich this summer.













The 16-year old looks set to leave West Ham in order to continue his development, and Bayern Munich's Bundesliga rivals Gladbach are making a play for him.



He has arrived in Germany and posted a story on his Instagram account showing himself at Gladbach's training ground and then stadium.





Gladbach will be hoping that during talks with Baker-Boaitey they can convince him that his future would best be served by moving to Borussia-Park.







West Ham have been hoping that Baker-Boaitey would sign a professional contract when he turns 17 years old, but the 16-year-old looks set to leave and the Hammers may receive under £200,000 in compensation.



He is also expected to hold talks with other German clubs during his time in the country.





It remains to be seen if Baker-Boaitey puts pen to paper with a German club, with him also having been linked with Benfica, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and several English sides.

