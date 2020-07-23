Yes, Marcelo Bielsa Saved My Career – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa injected his career with fresh life and conceded that could not have reached his current levels without the Argentine’s help.



Klich was on the chopping block at Leeds when Bielsa joined the Whites in 2018, but an injury crisis meant that the Pole got his opportunity in pre-season and he never looked back.













The midfielder started 90 consecutive league games under Bielsa until he was named on the bench against Derby County last weekend when the side were guaranteed to win the Championship.



Bielsa’s continued faith in the midfielder made him one of the stars of the Championship and Klich conceded that Bielsa more or less saved his career as a footballer.





The Pole admits that two years ago he never would have imagined playing at his current consistency levels and he has remained eternally grateful to Bielsa and his effect on him.







Klich told Przeglad Sportowy: “True [Bielsa saved my career].



“I never imagined that I would be able to get to the level where I have been for the last two years.





“I owe a lot to the coach.”



Klich will now be looking to perform for Bielsa in the Premier League next season, with the tests sure to be tougher for the Whites.

