Celtic Might Be Shocked With How We Play Against Them – Hamilton Star

Hamilton Academical starlet Jamie Hamilton has warned Celtic that the Accies might shock the Scottish champions in their season opener at Celtic Park.



The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season will kick off on 1st August, with Hamilton and Celtic going up against each other on the following day.













The Accies lost all three games they played in the Scottish Premiership against the Hoops last season.



However, Hamilton has warned the reigning Scottish champions that they might be in for a shock as the 18-year-old and his team are prepared to give their all in the match.





The defender is well aware that it takes a Herculean effort to steal points from the nine-in-a-row champions, but insists that the immensity of the task will not put his team off.







“Well, we are going to give everything we've got and it might shock them with what we're going to come out and play like“, Hamilton told Accies TV.



“I will have a good game against them and hopefully take the three points, because that is what we want.





“We always want to go out and win, so that is what we are looking forward to”.



Hamilton finished the 2019/20 season in 11th place after the campaign was brought to an early close and Celtic awarded the title.

