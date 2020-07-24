Everton and Leeds United Keen On Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is a transfer target for Everton and Leeds United this summer, according to ESPN.



Romero has an outstanding record of keeping 38 clean sheets in 59 games since arriving at Manchester United in 2015, but he has continued to remain the understudy to David de Gea.













The Argentine has a year left on his contract and he could consider leaving Manchester United at the end of the season for more first-team football.



Everton have their eyes on the 33-year-old goalkeeper as Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in genuine competition for club number 1 Jordan Pickford.





Leeds may part with Kiko Casilla and Marcelo Bielsa has identified his Argentine compatriot as someone who could be the club’s number 1 in their first season back in the Premier League.







Illan Meslier signed a three-year deal with Leeds and impressed towards the end of the season but he is still only 20.



Romero is a vastly experienced goalkeeper with 96 caps under his belt for Argentine and has been at Manchester United for five years.





He may be unlikely to accept being an understudy if he decides to leave Manchester United this summer.

