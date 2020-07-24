Everton Becoming Less Likely Destination For Defender Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are becoming a less likely destination for Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, with Rennes now leading the chase.



Schalke signed the defender on loan from Barcelona in January and they had an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €25m.













The Ruhr giants passed on the option as they were unable to afford the fee and Todibo has returned to Barcelona.



Barcelona are prepared to allow Todibo to depart for the right price and he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.





Everton have shown interest in Todibo but, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they are becoming less likely as a destination for him.







Ancelotti wants to invest in his defence this summer, but it is unclear if he will launch a renewed push for Todibo.



At the moment, Rennes are the ones who are pushing to land the Frenchman this summer after qualifying for the Champions League this season.





The Ligue 1 club want to invest in their squad ahead of playing in Europe’s elite competition and Todibo is one of their top targets.

