Everton Join Mix For Croatia International

Everton have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in holding an interest in Croatia international Ivan Perisic.



Perisic has just finished the season on loan at Bayern Munich from Inter and the Bavarians had an option to sign him permanently.











It was set at €20m, but the German giants have not triggered it and rated as unlikely to sign Perisic due to splashing the cash to land Leroy Sane from Manchester City.



There are other options for Perisic, with Tottenham and Manchester United both keen.





Now, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have also arrived on the scene.







Ancelotti is looking to make additions to the ranks at Goodison Park and has seen Perisic at close quarters in Serie A.



Manchester United though could be a step ahead and it is claimed Inter are looking to swap Perisic for Alexis Sanchez, who is on loan at the San Siro.





It remains to be seen if a deal can be worked out to send Perisic to Old Trafford, with Everton now potentially another option for the 31-year-old.

