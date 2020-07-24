I Want To Give Marcelo Bielsa Difficult Choice – Leeds United Star Set On Starting Spot

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier is prepared to do everything to make sure Marcelo Bielsa has a tough decision to make on who will be his number 1 goalkeeper in the Premier League next season.



Meslier’s loan from Lorient was converted into a permanent deal earlier this week after he impressed in Kiko Casilla’s absence in the last phase of the season and kept seven clean sheets in ten league games.













He started over Casilla on the last day of the season in what could be an indication that the Spaniard could be sold by Leeds this summer.



The 20-year-old admits that he had no doubt over signing the three-year deal with Leeds and is excited about being in the Premier League next season.





Leeds are likely to sign a goalkeeper should Casilla leave, but the Frenchman is prepared to give Bielsa a headache about the identity of his first choice goalkeeper in the next few months.







Meslier told French sports daily L’Equipe: “From the start, I felt very good at the club and in the city. I didn’t have to think too long [about signing the permanent contract].



“I am going to discover the Premier League!





“Now I need to make sure that I prepare well and give myself all the means so that the choice of the number 1 goalkeeper would be the most difficult one for the coach.”



Meslier has exceeded expectations this season and is expected to push hard to nail down the number 1 spot despite his young years.

