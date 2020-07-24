Jurgen Klopp Coy On Speculated Departure of Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not willing to be drawn on the potential departure of Dejan Lovren.



The centre-back has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and is keen to make sure he is playing regular football next season.











He has been heavily linked with a €12m switch to Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg, but Klopp is not willing to be drawn on the sale.



The German told a press conference when asked: "As long as nothing is decided we don’t speak about these things.





"If we don’t speak about potential departure of a player we don’t speak about potential replacements", he added.







The Reds boss is already looking ahead to next season, which is due to begin in September, and admits he will only unwind for a matter of days.



Klopp is expecting an intense 2020/21 campaign and confirmed that plans are already in place.





"I am not sure it is possible for me to switch off.



"We probably have to stay flexible with our plans.



"We will switch off for a few days but plans for the new season are already there, an unbelievable intense season awaiting us", he added.



Liverpool end the season this Sunday by taking on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side at St James' Park; they lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday.

