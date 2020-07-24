Just Didn’t Realise How Big Rangers Are – Gers Star On Before Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender George Edmundson has conceded that he did not truly realise the size of the club until he put pen to paper on a contract to join the Gers.



Edmundson has been part of the Gers squad since the summer of 2019, when he joined the club from English League Two side Oldham Athletic.













The 22-year old is highly rated by Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff and was handed opportunities to impress last season.



Being at Rangers means that Edmundson is at one of the biggest clubs in Scottish football and he admits he did not realise the sheer scale of the Gers until after his signed.





However, Edmundson is enjoying being under the microscope and insists he is loving every minute of life at Rangers.







“I’ve been involved in a few games and really enjoyed it. Before I came up, I knew Rangers was a massive club, but now actually being here, I didn’t realise just big it is”, Edmundson told the club’s matchday programme.



“I am loving every minute of being here. It’s a lot different [being noticed] but it is something I enjoy as well and it has been a great experience for me."





Rangers are likely to be playing without fans at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season and Edmundson admits they are a big miss for the Gers.



“I’d like the fans to be there, of course, as they can spur you on, but it is something we are going to have to deal with and get used to.



“They can always give you that extra but if you are a bit tired or whatever.



"They are massive for us and them not being there is going to be tough, but we are going to need to get used to playing under it.”



Rangers will start the new league season on 1st August with a trip to take on Aberdeen.

