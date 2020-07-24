XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

24/07/2020 - 22:01 BST

Leon Balogun Terms Were Agreed Before France, Rangers Sporting Director Admits

 




Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that the Gers agreed terms with new boy Leon Balogun before they headed to France to play two pre-season friendlies.

The Gers have completed the signing of the defender on a free transfer, with a one-year contract plus the option of an additional year.  


 



Rangers were forced into action after Nikola Katic picked up a serious injury and Wilson insists the Gers quickly zeroed in on Balogun.

Wilson revealed that Rangers agreed terms with Balogun before they headed to France, something which also allowed the 32-year-old, who was on loan at Wigan Athletic, to focus on his own task.
 


“We quickly targeted Leon after adapting our transfer plan when Niko Katic suffered an injury a few weeks ago", Wilson told his club's official site.



"We agreed terms with Leon shortly before going to France enabling Leon to give Wigan his full focus, particularly in the situation they found themselves in."

Wilson also took the time to reveal that Rangers were quickly impressed by just how eager Balogun was to make the move to Ibrox this summer.
 


"Leon impressed Steven and I with his enthusiasm and excitement to join Rangers from the moment we first spoke.

"Whilst the staff at Brighton and Wigan couldn’t have spoken any higher about his personality and abilities.”

Balogun is a Nigeria international and has so far accumulated 32 caps for the Super Eagles. 
 