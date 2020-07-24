Leon Balogun Terms Were Agreed Before France, Rangers Sporting Director Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that the Gers agreed terms with new boy Leon Balogun before they headed to France to play two pre-season friendlies.



The Gers have completed the signing of the defender on a free transfer, with a one-year contract plus the option of an additional year.













Rangers were forced into action after Nikola Katic picked up a serious injury and Wilson insists the Gers quickly zeroed in on Balogun.



Wilson revealed that Rangers agreed terms with Balogun before they headed to France, something which also allowed the 32-year-old, who was on loan at Wigan Athletic, to focus on his own task.





“We quickly targeted Leon after adapting our transfer plan when Niko Katic suffered an injury a few weeks ago", Wilson told his club's official site.







"We agreed terms with Leon shortly before going to France enabling Leon to give Wigan his full focus, particularly in the situation they found themselves in."



Wilson also took the time to reveal that Rangers were quickly impressed by just how eager Balogun was to make the move to Ibrox this summer.





"Leon impressed Steven and I with his enthusiasm and excitement to join Rangers from the moment we first spoke.



"Whilst the staff at Brighton and Wigan couldn’t have spoken any higher about his personality and abilities.”



Balogun is a Nigeria international and has so far accumulated 32 caps for the Super Eagles.

