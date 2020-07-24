Pep Guardiola Completed Thorough Checks On Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done thorough homework and checks on his potential summer signing Ferran Torres.



Following Leroy Sane’s departure, Manchester City are in the market for a winger and their eyes are set on landing Torres from Valencia.













The 20-year-old has a year left to run on his deal and Valencia are prepared to sell him after failing to convince him to sign a new contract with the club.



Manchester City have an agreement in place with the player and they have also started talks with Valencia over taking the Spaniard to the Etihad this summer.





And according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, Guardiola and his coaching staff carried out a thorough check on Torres before zeroing him as their top target ahead of next season.







The Manchester City manager is aware of his qualities, the gaps in his game that need more development, his personality and about the way he lives his life away from football.



Guardiola has done the homework required to convince the Manchester City board to splash out on the winger.





And the club have been making progress in the negotiations and are tipped to push a deal over the line for Torres this summer.

