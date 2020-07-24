Someone With History With Club – Jose Mourinho On Replacing Tactical Analyst

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has revealed that his tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season and indicated someone with a link to Spurs will replace him.



The 63-year-old has a history of working with the Portuguese boss, with his first job under the 57-year-old being at FC Porto in 2003.













The two paired up yet again at Real Madrid, but Formosinho is now set to part ways with Mourinho as he looks to take a head coach job.



Mourinho understands his analyst's desire and admits he will look to replace him with someone who has history with Tottenham.





"My other assistant [apart from Joao Sacramento] Ricardo is leaving", Mourinho said at a press conference.







"He's leaving because he feels that he would like to have, in this stage of his career, probably one of his last opportunities, due to his age, to be a head coach.



"I'm not going to say where of course, that's up to him, but he's leaving and we all wish him all the best.





"Who is coming to replace him? I prefer that it's the club that's going to inform you about that.



"But my decision was to go again in one direction that I had before in other clubs which is to help local people to develop, instead of bringing one more assistant with me.



"So it'll be someone with a history with the club, connected with the club and let's try to give him an opportunity because I'm not really a fan of people moving with a lot of assistants and forgetting local talent and people from the house."



Mourinho is expected to make changes on the playing front over the course of the summer transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

