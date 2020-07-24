There’s No Downtime Under Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star On Maximum Intensity

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has revealed the meticulous nature of Marcelo Bielsa and his obsession for every last detail on the training pitch.



After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, Bielsa has led Leeds to the Premier League by winning the Championship with a ten-point margin.













Leeds have by far been the best team in a Championship season that saw upsets galore, even on the last day of the regular campaign.



Every Leeds player has stressed the importance of Bielsa in turning an underperforming a Championship team into a Premier League side in a matter of two seasons.





Meslier, who joined Leeds last year, revealed that Bielsa’s eye for every last detail is unnerving and his training sessions are the most demanding a player can undergo.







The goalkeeper conceded that at no point during a session can any player hope to slack as he demands everything from them.



When asked about Bielsa, the shot-stopper told French sports daily L’Equipe: [He is] a very professional man who lets nothing escape him and takes care of the smallest details.





“He is very fond of video sessions as well and in training, with his assistants, he demands maximum intensity.



“For an hour-and-a-half, there is no downtime, you have to focus all the time.”



Leeds are confident of convincing Bielsa to stay along for the ride in the Premier League next season.

