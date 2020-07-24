Very Disappointed – William Saliba Clear On Missing Coupe de France Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal new boy William Saliba has conceded that he feels bitterly disappointed about missing out on Saint-Etienne’s Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain.



The Gunners signed the teenage defender last summer for a deal worth €30m and immediately sent him back on loan to Saint-Etienne for one more season.













The French club wanted to extend the defender’s loan to cover the Coupe de France final scheduled to take place at the Stade de France on Saturday.



But they could not reach an agreement with Arsenal and Saliba was forced to head to north London last month.





Saliba conceded that it is bitterly disappointing for him to miss the game as it would have been the first cup final of his senior career.







He feels the two clubs did everything in their power to work out an agreement but ultimately they did not see eye-to-eye on the details.



Saliba told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It would have been the first final in only my second year in senior football.





“I hope to play in more finals, but you never be sure and in addition, it would have been my last game for my first club.



“I hoped and I really hoped even when it became impossible. Both clubs did everything to make my play, but did not find an agreement.



“I was very disappointed.”



Saliba will be in attendance at the Stade de France to witness the final and say his final goodbyes to his former Saint-Etienne team-mates.

