We’ve Got Enough Energy For Leicester Game – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his side will have the energy to take the chance to qualify for the Champions League this Sunday.



The Premier League giants are going into the final day in third and a point at Leicester City would be enough to help them return to Europe’s elite club competition.













Solskjaer has been hesitant about rotating his squad since the Premier League restart and his team have looked tired and shown signs of mental fatigue in recent games, especially against West Ham on Wednesday.



The Manchester United manager conceded that it is not unnatural to have a few aching bodies ahead of the last game of the season, but is sure his side will show the required energy on Sunday.





The Norwegian also insisted that given his side’s position at the restart he had to continue to play his best players in order to chase down a top four spot and stressed that they have given themselves a great chance of achieving their goal.







“I think confidence levels have to be high because we’ve given ourselves a great chance going into last game”, Solskjaer said in a press conference.



“When the last game of the season is in front of you expect any players to have bruises, aches tiredness, even though this season has been different it’s been a draining one for everyone.





“We’ve got enough energy for 90 minutes, there’ll be injury time as well we’ve got enough time.



“But having been so far behind with the restart we had to go for it, go for goals, go for points and it’s been a great effort by everyone to get into this position with one game to go.”



Manchester United have not been beaten in the league since January and have not lost a game at the King Power Stadium since 2015.

