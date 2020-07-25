I’m Not Going To Force Anything – Norwich Star Declares Commitment To Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Tim Krul has insisted he will not force an exit from Norwich City this summer and stressed he knows how much he owes the Canaries.



Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League and play their final top flight match this Sunday away at Manchester City; there is already speculation growing over the futures of a number of their stars.











The Canaries could also choose to make changes over the summer for life back in the Championship and though Krul accepts they could look for him to move on for financial reasons, he insists he will not push for a departure.



The shot-stopper is clear that he owes Norwich and stressed he is under contract at the club for a further two years.





He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "I signed up with Norwich City until 2022 last year.







"And I have not forgotten how much I owe to this club.



"They gave me the opportunity after a difficult few years.





"It may be that the club prefer me to go, for financial reasons or whatever. Then it will be a different story.



"But I'm not going to force anything myself.



"Norwich City is simply a beautiful and strong club", Krul added.



The shot-stopper has clocked 37 appearances across all competitions for Norwich so far this season, keeping a clean sheet on five occasions; he will hope to end the campaign with another clean sheet at the Etihad Stadium.

