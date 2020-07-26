Juventus Keep Tabs On Chris Smalling Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are amongst the clubs who are ready to move in for Chris Smalling if Roma continue to fail to find an agreement with Manchester United this summer.



Smalling’s loan deal at Roma expires at the start of next month and he is scheduled to return to Manchester United for pre-season training.













The defender wants to stay in Italy and Roma have been working behind the scenes to agree a deal with Manchester United over a permanent stay at the Stadio Olimpico.



Roma are also hoping to agree to extend his loan stay to at least cover the Europa League, but Manchester United have refused to do so and have made it clear that Roma will have to buy the defender outright.





For the moment Roma are not close to matching Manchester United’s €20m demand, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to pounce.







The 30-year-old defender has enhanced his reputation in Italy and several clubs are interested in signing him this summer.



The Italian champions are also keen and have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Roma.





Juventus are ready to move into negotiations with Manchester United for Smalling if Roma continue to stall on meeting the Red Devils’ asking price.

