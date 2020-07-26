Liverpool Different Class, Thankfully Season Over – Newcastle Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson feels Liverpool were different class at St James' Park and has welcomed the season coming to a close.



Steve Bruce's side were hoping to shock the champions, but despite taking the lead on home turf then conceded three times to lose 3-1.













Anderson feels that Liverpool showed their class in the Premier League encounter and believes that despite taking the lead, the Magpies were not in the game.



And the former Newcastle defender is happy that the season has now come to a close, with the Magpies finishing in 13th in the Premier League.





"Liverpool were different class and worthy winners. Yes, we went ahead early, but we were never in the game", Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.







" A disappointing end to the season, but thankfully it’s over and done with.”



Bruce will now be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League season which is due to begin on 12th September.





It also remains to be seen whether the proposed takeover of Newcastle by a group including the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia is given the go ahead.

