Man Utd Know What I Want – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has made Manchester United aware of new signings he needs in his squad to move forward next season.



A 2-0 win at Leicester City was good enough to earn third place for Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the final league standings and get them back into the Champions League.













Being involved Europe’s elite club competition does not just bring prestige, but brings in vital extra income, which is likely to come in handy when the transfer window opens on Monday.



Solskjaer is aware of the financial implications of being in the Champions League and what it could mean for his recruitment this summer.





And he stressed that the club are fully aware of the kind of players he wants to add to his squad to take his side to the next level next season.







Asked about the importance of the Champions League in his recruitment, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “That’s another part of the Champions League, of course, the financial gain.



“But that is not in my head.





“The club they know what I feel we need and we are going to try to pursue it and let see where we end up.”



Manchester United are still in with a chance of finishing the season with a trophy if they win the Europa League next month.

