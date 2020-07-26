Willy Caballero Starts – Chelsea Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's meeting with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues head into the final game of their Premier League campaign sitting in fourth place in the table, level on points with third placed Manchester United and one point ahead of fifth placed Leicester City.













Chelsea need to pick up a point today against Wolves to be sure of a top four finish and Champions League football for next season.



Wolves have their own motivation though and winning at Stamford Bridge would lock up sixth spot and Europa League football.





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard picks Willy Caballero in goal, while at the back he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger as a three. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will look to control midfield, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic support Olivier Giroud.







The Blues boss has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Pedro and Ross Barkley.





Chelsea Team vs Wolves



Caballero, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Giroud, Mount



Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Barkley, Abraham

