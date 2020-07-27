Absolutely – Lille President Confident Target Wants Move Despite Leeds United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille president Gerard Lopez has expressed his firm belief that Gent forward Jonathan David wants to join his club, despite Leeds United now joining the chase for his signature.



David scored 23 goals this season for Gent and the forward’s exceptional form has seen a host of clubs linked with wanting to sign him this summer.













Gent rejected a €25m offer from Lille earlier this month and have set the asking price for the attacker at €30m.



Despite the initial offer being knocked back, Lopez has expressed his firm belief that David prefers to play for Les Dogues next season and is of the view that the Canadian would fit like a glove at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.





Asked about David by French sports daily L'Equipe and about Leeds making an approach for his services, Lopez is clear on his firm view that the attacker is keen to move to Lille.







"The player absolutely wants to play for LOSC”, Lopez said.



“He does not want to go to other clubs. Our team is made for players of character like him.





“Everything will depend on it’s [Gent’s] leaders.



“We will perhaps review our offer in the days to come. "



It remains to be seen where David will be playing his football when the new season rolls out, but the transfer window is now open until 5th October.

