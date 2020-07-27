Not A Target – Leverkusen Sporting Director Denies Wanting Tottenham Linked Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has rubbished talk his side want to snap up Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked Andre Onana.



The Ajax goalkeeper is expected to be a man in demand over the course of the transfer window and Chelsea and Tottenham put in enquiries while the season was suspended.













Ajax are tipped to sell for the right price, but if either of the Premier League pair firm up their interest they will not have to reckon with competition from Leverkusen.



Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes has rubbished talk that his side want Onana and insists they have full faith in Lukas Hradecky.





Rolfes told German magazine Kicker when asked about the link with Onana: "Lukas has had a good season, we have a good 'keeper at home.







"Onana is not a target."



The 24-year-old Ajax shot-stopper made 24 Eredivisie appearances during the 2019/20 season, keeping eight clean sheets.





Clubs will have until 5th October to do a deal with Ajax to snap up Onana this summer.

