XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

27/07/2020 - 18:46 BST

Not A Target – Leverkusen Sporting Director Denies Wanting Tottenham Linked Goalkeeper

 




Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has rubbished talk his side want to snap up Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked Andre Onana.

The Ajax goalkeeper is expected to be a man in demand over the course of the transfer window and Chelsea and Tottenham put in enquiries while the season was suspended.  


 



Ajax are tipped to sell for the right price, but if either of the Premier League pair firm up their interest they will not have to reckon with competition from Leverkusen.

Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes has rubbished talk that his side want Onana and insists they have full faith in Lukas Hradecky.
 


Rolfes told German magazine Kicker when asked about the link with Onana: "Lukas has had a good season, we have a good 'keeper at home.



"Onana is not a target."

The 24-year-old Ajax shot-stopper made 24 Eredivisie appearances during the 2019/20 season, keeping eight clean sheets.
 


Clubs will have until 5th October to do a deal with Ajax to snap up Onana this summer.
 