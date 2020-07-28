Leeds United Fans Just Insane – Whites Star Lauds Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





Ezgjan Alioski believes Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League this season has been the ultimate romantic football story and has lauded the club and the fans.



Leeds are set to end their 16-year exile from the top flight when they play their first Premier League game at the start of the 2020/21 campaign in September.













The Whites won the Championship with a lead of ten points at the top and erased the brutal memories of narrowly missing out on promotion last season.



Alioski has been a key player in Leeds’ rise over the last two years and he has paid tribute to the fans who never lost faith in the club over the last 16 years.





He insisted that promotion has always been the dream for Leeds since he joined the club and believes their journey back to the Premier League is the ultimate romantic football story.







Asked about the correct decisions he took in his career, the Macedonian told Swiss daily Blick: “Now it is easy to say after promotion but I had the same feeling before the big move to Leeds.



“The club are insanely awesome and fans are just insane.





“We all dreamed of promotion and the dream has now come true.



“They say, ‘everything is possible in football’ and I can only say it is true.”



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has regularly trusted in Alioski since he took over at the club and the winger will be keen for Premier League game time.

