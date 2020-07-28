Roma Still Struggling To Agree Chris Smalling Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have knocked back an offer from Roma for centre-back Chris Smalling and are set to stick to their asking price for him.



Smalling has been on loan at Roma since last summer and is now considered by some to be one of the best centre-backs playing in Italy.













The 30-year-old wants to stay in Italy and has made it clear to Manchester United that he would like them to agree his permanent transfer with Roma.



But negotiations have been fraught between the two clubs and Manchester United are continuing to drive a hard bargain before considering accepting a bid from Roma.





According to local Roman radio broadcaster Tele Radio Stereo, the Premier League giants have already rejected a bid from the Giallorossi.







Roma put in an offer worth €12m plus bonuses for Smalling, but Manchester United rejected it out of hand and are holding out for more money.



Manchester United believe that given Smalling’s performances in Italy, he is at least worth €20m this summer.





Roma want to sort out the defender’s future before 3rd August, the last day of squad submission for the Europa League as Manchester United do not want to extend his current loan deal for another month.



The two clubs are expected to hold talks in the coming days but they are some way away from an agreement.

