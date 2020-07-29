Dani Ceballos Alive To La Liga Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Dani Ceballos remains interested in a return to Real Betis this summer, but Arsenal are still in pole position to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.



Ceballos’ loan deal at Arsenal expires at the end of the month and he is scheduled to return to parent club Real Madrid this summer.













The Spaniard is out of favour at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and the Spanish giants would prefer to sell him than opt for another loan deal.



Arsenal are keen to keep him at the club and they are likely to offer to extend his loan deal before considering tabling a transfer offer.





But Real Betis are also in the mix to sign their former player and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Ceballos is interested as well.







Ceballos is alive to the possibility of returning to his former club this summer and has not counted out that option.



Real Betis have been in touch with the player’s camp in recent months and are aware that he would consider a return.





But the financial aspect of the deal remains a major stumbling block and the Spanish club are mulling over options to sign him.



Ceballos enjoys a good relationship with Mikel Arteta and despite the Real Betis complication, Arsenal are in pole position to re-sign him this summer.

