He Has Got What We Expect – Rangers Coach On Gers New Boy

Rangers goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart is of the view that summer signing Jon McLaughlin adds experience, calmness and consistency to the Gers.



McLaughlin joined Rangers on 1st July after his contract at former club Sunderland expired earlier this summer.













The 32-year-old has slotted into Steven Gerrard’s squad and will battle for the number 1 shirt with Allan McGregor at Ibrox.



McLaughlin has played over 400 games in both England and Scotland, and Gers goalkeeping coach Stewart has welcomed the Scotsman’s arrival at Ibrox with open arms.





Stewart is of the view that the wealth of experience McLaughlin garnered from his stints at various top clubs and multiple competitions makes him a priceless addition to Gerrard’s squad.







The 40-year-old is confident that McLaughlin’s arrival will fuel Gerrard’s troops in their pursuit for silverware in the upcoming season.



“Jon is a vastly experienced goalkeeper”, Stewart told Rangers TV.





“He has played over 400 games. He is played at various levels in England and Scotland.



“First and foremost, he adds experience to the group.



“He has been a consistent performer for the last nine ten years in terms of playing at various levels, and big games within those, be it playoff finals, be it cup semi-finals, again just playing at big clubs, various clubs.



“He has had the big game experience at Hearts and playing in SPL [Scottish Premiership] for a year.



“He moved down to Sunderland and consistently played over two years and he adds that consistency and of course the calmness when you see him play.



“He has got what we expect of a Rangers goalkeeper and he is going to add that experience that we need for the rest of our time to push out on all the way.”



Rangers will kick-off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with a visit to Aberdeen on Saturday, as they look to hit the ground running.

