Valencia Push Manchester City To Hurry Up In Ferran Torres Chase

Valencia are pressing Manchester City to put in an improved bid if they want to land sign Ferran Torres this summer.



The 20-year-old winger has a year left on his contract and Valencia are prepared to sell him soon in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.













Manchester City have identified the Spaniard as Leroy Sane’s replacement and Pep Guardiola carried out extensive background checks on the player before initiating talks.



A contract has been agreed between the player and the club, and Manchester City have also been in conversions with Valencia over taking Torres to the Etihad this summer.





Valencia are now pushing Manchester City to thrash out the agreement soon and, according to RadioEsport Valencia, the Spanish giants want Guardiola’s side to increase their bid for the player.







Los Che are suggested to be prepared to let him go for a fee in the region of €40m this summer due to his contractual situation.



But it seems Manchester City are yet to meet Valencia’s financial demands and negotiations have continued to drag on.





Valencia do not want a transfer saga around Torres’ departure and want to work out a deal with Manchester City as soon as possible.

