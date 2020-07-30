Tottenham Hotspur To Talk Swap Deals With Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to consider swap deals over the coming weeks, as the Italian side look to open talks for Tanguy Ndombele.



Antonio Conte is an admirer of Ndombele and Inter are zeroing in on the midfielder as a potential summer addition.











The Nerazzurri are ready to start talks with Spurs over Ndombele, according to Sky Italia, and the two sides are also prepared to discuss swap deals.



With the changed football landscape looming large, Inter and Tottenham are prepared to be creative.





The two clubs have a good relationship after the deal which took Christian Eriksen to the San Siro in January.







It remains to be seen what players either side may be willing to offer in potential swap deals.



Tottenham managed a finish of sixth in the Premier League this season and Jose Mourinho will want to boost his squad for a top four push.





Conte has Inter sitting second in Serie A with one game to play, away at Atalanta.

