We Are Still Hungry, Chelsea Star Warns Arsenal Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that Champions League qualification will not take away the Blues' hunger ahead of the FA Cup final against Arsenal.



Giroud scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Wolves and it was enough to earn them a place in next season’s Champions League, with a fourth place finish in the standings.













Chelsea will next face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley and Giroud is eyeing winning the fifth FA Cup of his career.



Giroud does not believe that the Chelsea squad will be feeling too satisfied with Champions League qualification though, and will be motivated to win the cup.





The Frenchman insisted that there are enough young players in their squad who have not enjoyed the feeling of a winning trophy to keep them motivated for Saturday’s final.







Asked if Chelsea will be feeling too satisfied ahead of the cup final, Giroud told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Not at all.



“Even though it’s true that we fought hard and it was psychologically taxing, we still have a lot of young players who have never felt the happiness of winning a trophy, and older players like me who are never satisfied.





“We are determined.”



Giroud enjoys playing in the FA Cup and admits that it is a much more important trophy in terms of history and prestige compared to its counterpart in France, as it is more attached to the English football culture.



He said: “It is a pretty exciting competition, it goes fast and the trophy comes quickly.



“And here, the cup has a real weight of history, the former players tell you about it and I also see the young players who want to work hard to win it.



“It is part of the culture here, more than the French Cup and I feel that way.



“And then there is Wembley Stadium and the two teams who share it and the colours, it is fantastic.”



Giroud won three FA Cups in Arsenal colours and once with Chelsea in 2018.

