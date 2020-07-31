Borussia Dortmund Mull Memphis Depay As Jadon Sancho Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are considering making a move for Memphis Depay as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.



Sancho wants to leave Dortmund this summer and Manchester United are the ones who are pushing to take him to England ahead of the new season.













Despite the distance between the two clubs, there is a growing momentum over a deal happening.



Dortmund have been working behind the scenes to identify a replacement for Sancho and a number of players are under discussion in the power corridors of the Westfalenstadion.





And according to German daily Bild, Depay is being looked at as a serious option to replace Sancho in the Dortmund team.







The former Manchester United winger scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for Lyon last season and remains a highly rated wide forward.



He is also in the final year of his contract and that could force Lyon to sell him at a reduced price.





But Depay’s fitness is under the scanner as he has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in December.



However, he is expected to be fit to start the season when it resumes next month.





