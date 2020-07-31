Lille Going Back In For Leeds United Target Jonathan David

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille are poised to slap in an improved bid for Gent attacker Jonathan David, who is also wanted by Leeds United this summer.



The Canadian attacker is expected to leave Gent after a brilliant season in Belgian football where he scored 23 goals and registered ten assists in all competitions.













Several clubs have shown an interest in the 20-year-old and Leeds are keen on taking him to Elland Road as part of their plans to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.



However, Lille have insisted that David is keen to make the move to them and have been trying to work out a deal with Gent.





The Ligue 1 outfit have already failed with a €25m bid for the attacker, but according to French daily La Voix du Nord, Gent are set to receive an improved offer from the French club.







It has been claimed that Lille will soon return to the negotiating table with a €30m offer for David.



Lille are committed to signing the Canadian and are aware of the player’s willingness to move to France this summer.





However, whether the bid will do the trick remains to be seen as Gent are believed to be holding out for around €35m.

