Neil Lennon Is A Winner – Scott Brown On Winning Mentality At Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hailed his team’s manager Neil Lennon as a true winner, and promised the Bhoys are determined to push the boundaries by aiming for an unprecedented tenth straight Scottish Premiership title.



Lennon’s men will return to top flight action on Sunday in their first match of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season as they welcome Hamilton Academical to Celtic Park.













The Bhoys were crowned champions for the ninth straight time last season and will be aiming for an unprecedented tenth consecutive league title as they open their campaign against Accies.



Brown hailed Celtic boss Lennon as a true winner and insists the Northern Irishman has instilled the same determination, ambition and winning mentality into all at Celtic Park.





The 35-year-old midfielder promised that his team will not rest on their laurels and stressed they will aim to rewrite history by fighting to lift the league title in the upcoming season.







"The gaffer instills that winning mentality”, Brown told a press conference.



“He was a winner when he played and he is a winner as a manager.





“He instills that into all the new players coming in and the younger players coming up.



"For us the last nine seasons have been incredible.



“But we try and push boundaries every year and that's what we aim to do this year again."



After facing Hamilton to kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic then travel to lock horns with Kilmarnock.

