This From Ryan Edmondson Really Encouraging – Aberdeen Boss On Leeds Loanee

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed that Ryan Edmondson’s eagerness to join the club on loan stood out for him and he is confident that the Leeds United striker will make a positive impact.



The 19-year-old striker has made two senior appearances for Leeds since joining the club in 2017 and was a regular in the Under-23s last season.













The young hitman has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal and Leeds are hopeful that the move to Scotland will aid in his development.



With Curtis Main and Sam Cosgrove out injured, Aberdeen needed to sign a striker ahead of Saturday’s season opener and a deal was agreed to sign Edmondson from Leeds.





McInnes is happy to have the young striker in his squad and admitted that his willingness and eagerness to make the move north of the border was encouraging.







He is happy that the club backed him to bring in a new striker due to the injury problems in his squad and is certain that the Leeds loanee will make an impact at Pittodrie.



McInnes told the club’s official site: “I’m delighted Ryan is here.





“His eagerness and willingness to come to Aberdeen is really encouraging.



"He is a player we’ve known about for a while and always felt he had the correct attributes to add to our squad.



“With the injuries to Sam and Curtis, we clearly would have been short of two of our key players so I must thank the board for their co-operation in getting Ryan here, during what is a financially tough period for the club.



“I’ve no doubt Ryan will have a positive impact during his time with us.”



Edmondson was unlikely to feature at Leeds this season and the club are expected to bring in another new striker ahead of their return to the Premier League.

