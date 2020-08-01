Juventus Mull Offering Winger To Manchester United For Chris Smalling

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are considering offering Federico Bernardeschi to Manchester United as part of a deal to sign Chris Smalling this summer.



Roma’s hopes of signing Smalling on a permanent deal have been fading as Manchester United have refused to come down from their €20m asking price.













The Serie A giants are still trying but they are some way away from agreeing a deal with the Premier League giants.



The impasse between Manchester United and Roma has led to interest in Smalling from some of the other top teams in Italy.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are mulling over carrying out a swap deal with Manchester United to sign the 30-year-old defender this summer.







The Serie A champions are considering letting winger Bernardeschi move to Old Trafford as part of the arrangement.



No concrete moves have been made, but Juventus like Smalling and are weighing up making a move.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are interested in signing Bernardeschi this summer.



They have prioritised signing Jadon Sancho from Dortmund and might not want another wide player in the ongoing window.

