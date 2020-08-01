XRegister
01/08/2020 - 11:22 BST

Leon Balogun Starts – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes for this afternoon's Scottish Premiership opener against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.  

The Gers are heading into a pivotal season with big pressure on their shoulders and boss Steven Gerrard has made no bones about the need for his team to hit the ground running.
 

 



Rangers have not won on their last two visits to Pittodrie, being held to 1-1 and 2-2 draws, respectively, and the last encounter between the two teams, at Ibrox in February, ended 0-0. 

Gerrard is without centre-back Nikola Katic, who has been ruled out with a long term injury, while Jermain Defoe is also sidelined with a pulled hamstring.
 


Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he selects James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. In central defence, Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun are picked. Gerrard will look to Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo to control midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Scott Arield and Greg Stewart.
 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Balogun, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Edmundson, Helander, Murphy, Patterson, Barker, Stewart, Arfield
 