Lyon Fail With Bid For South American Talent On Man City and Man Utd Radar

Uruguayan outfit Penarol have knocked back an offer from French giants Lyon for Manchester United and Manchester City linked youngster Facundo Pellistri.



The teenage winger has been turning heads with his performances in Uruguay over the last year and scouts from several European sides have been keeping tabs on him.













The 18-year-old is on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City and a move to England is believed to be on the cards.



Serie A giants Juventus are also closely monitoring his situation with a view to taking him to Italy and it has been claimed that even Lyon have jumped into the race for Pellistri.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the French club recently tabled a €7m bid with Penarol for the young winger.







But the offer was not good enough and Penarol wasted little time before rejecting the bid out of hand from Lyon.



The Uruguayan outfit want to hold on to him for the time being and believe his value is much more than €7m.





And with several other top European clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, their decision to reject the Lyon bid could turn out to be profitable in the future.



Pellistri has featured 25 times for Penarol since breaking into the first team last year.

