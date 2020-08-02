XRegister
02/08/2020 - 13:42 BST

Man Utd Hold Good Meeting With Gabriel’s Agents, Everton Still In Mix, Fourth Club Join Race

 




Gabriel's agents have had a good meeting with Manchester United over their client moving to Old Trafford, but other options remain for the Lille defender, including Everton. 

Manchester United, Everton and Napoli have all come forward for Gabriel and Lille are content for the defender to choose his destination.

 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are putting in work to win the race and, according to French radio station RMC, have had a meeting with Gabriel's agents described as "good".

It is claimed that there is not yet a concrete offer from Manchester United to Lille, though discussions are happening.
 


Everton and Napoli are still in the mix, but to further complicate matters, a fourth club have now come forward.



It is unclear who the fourth club are and whether they can tempt Gabriel to snub other sides in favour of a move to them.

Gabriel and his agents are now thinking about how to proceed.
 


The defender arrived at Lille for just €3m in 2017 and the French side are in line to make a big profit when he is sold.
 