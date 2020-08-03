Lazio Looking To Hijack Tottenham’s Swoop For Star, Spurs Not Yet Done Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are trying to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's swoop for Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-Jae.



The powerful defender has attracted interest from several sides and has been tipped to leave Chinese football to make the move to Europe this summer.











He has been linked with Tottenham, who have put in serious enquiries for him and are claimed to be working on adding him to Jose Mourinho's squad.



However, Lazio have identified the South Korea international as a player they would like to snap up.





Lazio are now trying to come between Tottenham and Kim, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.







It is claimed that Tottenham have not yet wrapped up the deal for the 23-year-old and Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is looking to take him to Italy.



Lazio finished fourth in Serie A this season and have secured Champions League football for next term.





They may hope that the prospect of turning out in the Champions League can help to turn Kim's head towards continuing his career in Rome.

