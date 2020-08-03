Leeds United Expected To Confirm Signing of Midfielder This Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to confirm the signing of Charlie Allen from Northern Irish side Linfield this week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The Whites have recently confirmed promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus from the top flight.













Allen has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer, but Leeds are poised to win the race for the signature of the 16-year-old midfielder.



They are now set to wrap up the capture of Allen from Linfield over the course of the week.





Allen, 16, made his debut for Linfield when he was 15 years old, becoming the youngest ever player to make his debut for the Northern Irish side.







The youngster will be looking to hit the ground running at Leeds and it remains to be seen whether the Whites slot him into their Under-18s or fast-track him into the Under-23s.



Allen held his goodbye party with his Linfield team-mates last week.





He will land at Leeds a highly rated talent, with the Whites having a rich history of progressing players from the youth ranks into the first team.

