Bayer Leverkusen Suffer Blow Ahead of Rangers Game, Player Quarantined

Bayer Leverkusen star Nadiem Amiri is set to miss out on the Bundesliga outfit's Europa League game against Rangers after being quarantined.



European football is set to return to action following a four-month break this week with the Europa League kick-starting on Wednesday.













Scottish Premiership side Rangers will be visiting German club Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.



While the Gers go into the game with a two-goal deficit, having lost 3-1 in the first leg, Leverkusen have been dealt a blow as they will be without midfielder Amiri for the game.





The German international came in contact with a virus-infected person on Saturday and has been sent to quarantine as a result.







"Nadiem's ​​behaviour is exemplary and important", Leverkusen sports managing director Rudi Voller told the club's official site when explaining the player is now quarantined.



Amiri has scored one goal and provided six assists across all competitions this season.





The midfielder missed the trip to Ibrox in March due to a shoulder injury and will now play no part in the entire Europa League tie.

