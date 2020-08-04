Go Get Jan Vertonghen – Former Roma Star Wants Chris Smalling Chase Dropped

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Roma goalkeeper Fernando Orsi has insisted that it is time for the club to look away from Chris Smalling and try and sign Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer.



Smalling is set to return to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell at Roma and he has been left out of their Europa League squad.













Roma have been trying to working out an agreement to sign the defender from Manchester United on a permanent deal and have the player’s consent to get the deal over the line.



Manchester United’s are though refusing to come down from their €20m asking price and Roma are not prepared to pay that figure for a defender who has already turned 30.





Orsi wants his former club to abandon the Smalling idea and believes it is time for Roma to try and complete a deal to sign Vertonghen on a free transfer.







He feels there is no reason for Roma to adhere to Manchester United’s financial demands.



Orsi said on Radio Radio Mattino: “Roma would do well to look around and go sign Vertonghen.





“There is no point in getting thrown around by Manchester United for Smalling.”



Smalling wants to stay in Italy and clubs such as Juventus and Inter are believed to be interested in him.

