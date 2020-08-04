Manchester City Make Enquiry For La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have made an enquiry for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as part of their plans to bring in a new attacker, according to The Athletic.



The Premier League giants have shown signs that they are willing to spend big this summer to bridge the 18-point gap with champions Liverpool.













A defender and a winger have been their priority and Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres are expected to join Manchester City in the coming days.



Pep Guardiola also wants to bring in a new forward ahead of the start of the new season and Manchester City have been assessing the options in the market.





And an enquiry has been made by Manchester City for Atletico Madrid’s 20-year-old forward Felix.







The Spanish giants triggered his £113m release clause to snare him away from Benfica last summer.



But he struggled in his first season at Atletico Madrid and netted just six league goals and there are suggestions he is out of favour with Diego Simeone.





Manchester City wanted him when he was at Benfica but could not convince the club to drop their demands for his full release clause to be paid.



The Premier League giants are again considering the possibility of taking Felix to the Etihad this summer.

