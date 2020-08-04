We’re Excited – Rangers Sporting Director On Kemar Roofe Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has expressed his delight at landing summer transfer target Kemar Roofe, who has joined the Gers from Anderlecht.



Roofe has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Ibrox and adds to Steven Gerrard's attacking options.









Rangers also snapped up Cedric Itten from Swiss side St Gallen, but while Itten will need to adapt to the Scottish game, Roofe has a headstart due to his experience of British football.



Roofe turned out for Leeds before moving to Anderlecht and made 122 appearances for the Whites.





Rangers sporting director Wilson is delighted at landing Roofe and admitted that the striker had been marked down as a primary target.







He told his club's official site: "Kemar was a primary target going in to this transfer window and we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to join Rangers.



“He is a player that has been admired for some time by Steven and the staff and we are all very excited about what he can add to our team", Wilson added.





It remains to be seen when Roofe will be handed his Rangers debut, with the Gers playing host to St Mirren this coming weekend, after they return from a trip to Germany to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

