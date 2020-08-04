West Ham United In Advanced Talks To Land Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Barcelona are in advanced talks for forward Martin Braithwaite, who joined the Blaugrana earlier this year, to move to the London Stadium.



Braithwaite was signed by Barcelona for €18m in February from Leganes after the club were hit by a string of injuries to first-team players, forcing them to enter the market for a forward.













The Danish international now looks to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, with the Catalan club ready to ship the player out.



West Ham are at an advanced stage in negotiations to sign Braithwaite, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, with a fee of €20m being touted as the possible fee.





The Hammers are looking to strengthen in their attacking areas after they managed to stay up in the Premier League this season.







Moyes is zeroing in on Braithwaite, who has experience of English football gained through a spell at Middlesbrough.



The Denmark international was on the books at the Riverside from 2017 until 2019, but had spells on loan at Bordeaux and then Leganes.





The 29-year-old clocked just eleven appearances for Barcelona this season and hit the back of the net on a single occasion.

