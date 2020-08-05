Celtic Offer Target Deal, Player Has Two Other Proposals

Follow @insidefutbol





Two English Championship sides have offered Steven Fletcher deals, with the striker not having yet agreed to join Celtic, according to BBC Scotland.



Fletcher is a free agent after departing Sheffield Wednesday and is mulling his next move.











The experienced striker is in talks with Celtic about a move to Celtic Park, but he has not yet reached an agreement and has been offered a one-year contract, with an option for a further year by the Scottish champions.



Celtic are not alone in putting a proposal to Fletcher though.





The striker has received proposals from two clubs in the English Championship.







Fletcher has significant experience of Championship football and found the back of the net on 13 occasions for Sheffield Wednesday in the recently concluded campaign.



It remains to be seen if he opts to continue in the division next season or heads north of the border to link up with Celtic.





Fletcher last played in Scotland with Hibernian and since departing Easter Road has turned out for Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille and Sheffield Wednesday.

