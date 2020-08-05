I’ll Give 100 Per Cent Passion – Rangers New Boy Cedric Itten

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers newest signing Cedric Itten has vowed that he will approach every game with 100 per cent passion, and revealed he is excited to work under Liverpool legend and current Gers boss Steven Gerrard.



Itten became Gerrard 's seventh signing of the summer on Tuesday, joining from Swiss club St. Gallen for an undisclosed fee.













The 23-year-old was marked out as a potential transfer target by Rangers as he had a fantastic 2019/20 season in the Swiss Super league with St. Gallen, scoring 19 goals in 34 outings.



The striker has vowed that the Gers faithful can expect passion and loyalty from him every time he laces up his boots to go on the pitch for the Scottish giants and added that he hopes to score a lot of goals and provide assists for his new team.





Itten insists that he feels happy and fit and revealed he is looking forward to developing his game under Gers boss and Liverpool legend Gerrard.







"100 per cent passion, my whole heart for the team. And as a striker hopefully a lot of goals and assists”, Itten told Rangers TV, when asked about what he will bring.



"I feel really fit and I am happy to be here and continue with the team.





"It's a big opportunity for me, I think he [Gerrard] is a big, big legend and I can learn a lot from him."



Itten joined fellow Gers new boy Kemar Roofe, who also put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Ibrox on Tuesday, with both players adding to Gerrard's attacking options.

